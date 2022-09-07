Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,624,012 shares during the period. Urban Outfitters makes up about 4.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $139,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 30.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 79,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

