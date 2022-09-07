Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,450 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. BRP comprises approximately 0.0% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in BRP by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. 4,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.53. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

