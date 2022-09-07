Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134,047 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group makes up about 2.6% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.80% of Encore Capital Group worth $73,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.40. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

