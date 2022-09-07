Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Has $105.49 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises approximately 3.7% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Open Text worth $105,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 2.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth $29,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 9.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,189. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $54.74.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

