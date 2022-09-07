Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.70-$21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $478.70.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $13.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.46. 30,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,719. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

