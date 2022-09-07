Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.70-$21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.
A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $478.70.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $13.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.46. 30,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,719. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $438.63.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
