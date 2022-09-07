Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $223,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,312. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

