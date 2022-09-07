USDK Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.63 million and $27.08 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

USDK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

