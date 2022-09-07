Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 1.53% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $685,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 200,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 119.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 289,547 shares during the period. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.4% in the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 363,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 186,735 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,983. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

