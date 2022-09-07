Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.52% of AbbVie worth $24,400,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,959. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.29. The company has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

