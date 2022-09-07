Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.33% of Target worth $9,179,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $7.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.69.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

