Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $10,095,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.73. 32,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,012. The company has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.13 and its 200 day moving average is $322.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,587. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

