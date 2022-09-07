Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,977,553 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.30% of Philip Morris International worth $12,081,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. 71,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,181. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

