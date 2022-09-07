Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 10th Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.33. 207,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.25 and its 200-day moving average is $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

