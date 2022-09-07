Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Position Raised by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 174.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,157 shares during the period. Vaxcyte accounts for 4.5% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.99% of Vaxcyte worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,596. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,840 shares of company stock worth $2,549,513. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.