Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.17-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.07-$1.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.20.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $17,294,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

