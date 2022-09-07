VeraOne Price Hits $56.45 on Major Exchanges (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, VeraOne has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One VeraOne coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.45 or 0.00292341 BTC on major exchanges. VeraOne has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $20,152.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SORA (XOR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010545 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.
About VeraOne
VeraOne is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. The official website for VeraOne is veraone.io. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling VeraOne
Receive News & Updates for VeraOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeraOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.