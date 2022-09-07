Verge Market Cap Hits $50.65 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $50.65 million and approximately $877,192.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00295301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,287,688 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.