Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,109. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.40.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
