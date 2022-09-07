Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,533,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 227,540 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $31,831,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.27. 117,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

