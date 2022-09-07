Wallet Swap Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Wallet Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wallet Swap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Wallet Swap has a market cap of $451,018.07 and approximately $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 553.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
About Wallet Swap
Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wallet Swap Coin Trading
