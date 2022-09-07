Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Walmart Trading Up 2.3 %

Walmart stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 286,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,585. The firm has a market cap of $371.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.29.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

