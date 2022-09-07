Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.
Walmart stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 286,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,585. The firm has a market cap of $371.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.39.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company's stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
