Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys 57,030 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ)

Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 0.0% of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHKEZ stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.08. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

