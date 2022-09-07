Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BYN stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,716. Banyan Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Banyan Acquisition Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

