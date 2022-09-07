Warberg Asset Management LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW)

Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CINGW – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,365 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cingulate were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cingulate Trading Down 25.6 %

NASDAQ CINGW traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,344. Cingulate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system and neurobiological disorders. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate) and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.