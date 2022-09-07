Warberg Asset Management LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW)

Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,864 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Troika Media Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Troika Media Group Price Performance

Shares of TRKAW remained flat at $0.12 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,531. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

