Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $10,959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cumulus Media from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.17). Cumulus Media had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. Research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cumulus Media



Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

