Warberg Asset Management LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Separately, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 160,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the period.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCTXW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.83. 1,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,653. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88.

