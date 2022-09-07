Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 112,029 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 112,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IYE stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. 133,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,022. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

