Wealthstar Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,917 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,135,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,028,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 215,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 164,582 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,999. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30.

