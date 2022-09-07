Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 32,114 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,114 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BSJN stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,569. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

