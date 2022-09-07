Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $781,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 179,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,743. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.