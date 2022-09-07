Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.96.

LULU stock opened at $327.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.06. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after buying an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $161,590,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

