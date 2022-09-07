WELL Price Tops $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $232,266.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WELL

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

