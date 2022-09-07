Wendy Mars Buys 2,342 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Wendy Mars acquired 2,342 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £1,826.76 ($2,207.30).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

RR stock traded up GBX 2.59 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 76.71 ($0.93). The company had a trading volume of 80,500,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The company has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,706.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.52. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.57 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.91 ($1.96).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.78) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 105.80 ($1.28).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

