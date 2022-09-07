WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.75.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.02. The company had a trading volume of 336,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,756. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WESCO International will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,152,664.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

