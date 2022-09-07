Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,170

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WTBDY. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Peel Hunt downgraded Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,594.00.

WTBDY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 153,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

