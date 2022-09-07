WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.89

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 39503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3,495.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 230,133 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,002,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 140,043 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,315,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

