Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,424 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for 11.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 2.73% of Super Micro Computer worth $53,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $5,637,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $74.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer



Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also

