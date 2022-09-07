Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,259,985 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,907,000. Peabody Energy accounts for approximately 6.7% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.88% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $130,393,000 after purchasing an additional 489,699 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,412,233 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 262,895 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,250 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 671,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,291,072 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 113,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,691. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.03. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

