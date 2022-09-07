Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

Shares of WK stock traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Workiva has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

