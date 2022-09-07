Xaya (CHI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,564.00

Xaya (CHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Xaya has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $9,564.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,086.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.84 or 0.08235156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00187805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00292214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00786393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00604053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

