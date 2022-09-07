Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.01)-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.0-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.41 million. Yext also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.08)-$(0.06) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,308. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $535.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yext news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $116,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares in the company, valued at $440,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 408.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after buying an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading

