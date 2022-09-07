Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.61 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Approximately 2,159,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,138,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Yourgene Health Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £41.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.62.

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome, Edwards' syndrome, and Patau's Syndrome in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

