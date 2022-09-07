Zoo Token (ZOOT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $250,327.07

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Zoo Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoo Token has a market cap of $250,327.07 and $39,061.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zoo Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.
About Zoo Token
Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.
Buying and Selling Zoo Token
