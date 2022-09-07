Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.73 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18–$0.14 EPS.

Zuora Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 20,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,698. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Zuora

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 71.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

