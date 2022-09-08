0Chain Trading Up 16.1% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. 0Chain has a market cap of $8.01 million and $31,946.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00030186 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00089933 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00040882 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications.ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.