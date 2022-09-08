100,000 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of California Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 1,266,053 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 696.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 692,931 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 532,306 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,045,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in California Resources by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.39. 3,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,772. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

California Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

