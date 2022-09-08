11,541 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $188.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average is $197.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

