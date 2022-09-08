1888 Investments LLC Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

1888 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Marqeta makes up about 0.9% of 1888 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Marqeta by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

MQ stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 2.61. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

