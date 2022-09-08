250,000 Shares in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU) Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $3,015,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000.

FG Merger Stock Performance

FG Merger stock remained flat at $10.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. FG Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

FG Merger Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

